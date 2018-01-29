Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
AFP
Web Desk

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

AFP
Web Desk

Monday Jan 29, 2018

The Grammy video ends with Hillary Clinton, the Democratic challenger who lost to Trump in the bitter 2016 election, quoting the book as saying Trump liked to eat at McDonald´s.
 

NEW YORK: In light-hearted political commentary during the music industry´s biggest award night Sunday, host James Corden introduced a video of famous names reciting from the controversial book, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

Published early this month and written by Michael Wolff, the instant bestseller paints Trump as disengaged, ill-informed and unstable.

"I definitely wasn´t there," Snoop Dogg said after reading a passage about Trump´s inauguration.

Cardi B quoted a line referring to Trump in bed with a cheeseburger.

"I can´t believe this," she said.

Trump has called it a "Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author."

However, the skit sparked a backlash on Twitter from Trump´s eldest son and the ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr to respond on Twitter: "Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency."

He added that the more Clinton appears on TV "the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office."

Trump's UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, left Clinton alone but said the musicians had struck a sour note.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," she said on Twitter.

"Don´t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it." 

