Imran Khan should stop dreaming about PM’s Office: Muqam

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan should stop dreaming about having a place in Prime Minister’s Office, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam.

While addressing party workers in Nowshera Monday, Muqam said Imran should keep the new sherwani that he got stitched for his wedding only, implying that latter would never be able to take oath as the prime minister.

Speaking about Imran backtracking on his statements, Muqam said it seemed like the PTI chief has bagged degrees in taking U-turns. “If someone wants to get educated on taking U-turns they should get admission in Bani Gala.”

During his speech, Muqam, who is also an adviser to the PM, lauded the Punjab police saying they worked day and night to arrest the person involved in raping and murdering minors in Kasur district of the province.

However, the PM’s adviser said, Imran, whose party is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has forgotten the case of Sharifa Bibi.

Muqam said that the PTI chief spent his time arranging containers for his rallies, while the people accused of torturing DI Khan’s Sharifa Bibi remained at large.

Even when the incident of rape and murder of minor in Mardan occurred, Imran was busy coordinating with Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari against the incumbent government.