Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
Mushtaq Paracha

Imran Khan should stop dreaming about PM’s Office: Muqam

By
Mushtaq Paracha

Monday Jan 29, 2018

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan should stop dreaming about having a place in Prime Minister’s Office, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam.

While addressing party workers in Nowshera Monday, Muqam said Imran should keep the new sherwani that he got stitched for his wedding only, implying that latter would never be able to take oath as the prime minister.

Speaking about Imran backtracking on his statements, Muqam said it seemed like the PTI chief has bagged degrees in taking U-turns. “If someone wants to get educated on taking U-turns they should get admission in Bani Gala.”

During his speech, Muqam, who is also an adviser to the PM, lauded the Punjab police saying they worked day and night to arrest the person involved in raping and murdering minors in Kasur district of the province.

However, the PM’s adviser said, Imran, whose party is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has forgotten the case of Sharifa Bibi.

Muqam said that the PTI chief spent his time arranging containers for his rallies, while the people accused of torturing DI Khan’s Sharifa Bibi remained at large.

Even when the incident of rape and murder of minor in Mardan occurred, Imran was busy coordinating with Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari against the incumbent government.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FIA extends probe into child pornography countrywide

FIA extends probe into child pornography countrywide

 Updated an hour ago
Blast in garbage dump in Hyderabad, one killed

Blast in garbage dump in Hyderabad, one killed

Updated 53 minutes ago
Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline ends Tuesday

Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline ends Tuesday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Anchorperson is a pawn, there are other powers behind him: Sanauallah

Anchorperson is a pawn, there are other powers behind him: Sanauallah

Updated 4 hours ago
Former cricketer Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law abducted from Lahore

Former cricketer Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law abducted from Lahore

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Aasma rape, murder case on Tuesday

Supreme Court to hear Aasma rape, murder case on Tuesday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
'Where's Husain Haqqani': CJP summons Memogate case file

'Where's Husain Haqqani': CJP summons Memogate case file

 Updated 6 hours ago
ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals get one-year imprisonment each

ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals get one-year imprisonment each

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM