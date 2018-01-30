Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Web Desk

Rumman Raees happy to see Pakistan at number one T20 spot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

KARACHI: Fast bowler Rumman Raees said on Tuesday that he is happy to see Team Pakistan at the number one spot in the T20 format of the game.

While speaking to the press at the Karachi Airport, Raees said that the New Zealand team was playing with high moral against visiting Pakistan as they lately had defeated a strong West Indian side.

The fast bowler said that though the team tried its level best to win the ODI series but unfortunately batting and bowling did not work in tandem.

Pakistan laid claim to being the best Twenty20 side in the world Sunday after beating New Zealand in the series-deciding third Twenty20 match in Mount Maunganui.

The 18-run victory gave Pakistan a come-from-behind 2-1 series win that will see them overtake New Zealand at the top of the world rankings.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed leapt with delight after the final ball as Pakistan pulled off back-to-back wins over the hosts.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

 Updated 29 minutes ago
India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

 Updated 4 hours ago
Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

 Updated 18 hours ago
Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Updated 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Blog: Federer makes history again

Blog: Federer makes history again

 Updated 22 hours ago
Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

 Updated 24 hours ago
The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM