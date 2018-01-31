Sheikh Rashid retracts resignation, appears in NA

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken back his decision to resign from the National Assembly (NA).



While addressing the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, the AML chief, an elected member from NA-55, repeatedly cursed Parliament as he announced to resign from his seat.

Rasheed's tirade against the Parliament was criticised by leading political parties of the country, excluding his ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

At the NA today, responding to a reporter, Ahmed said the time for resignation has passed and now it is not necessary for him to do it.

The AML leader attended the Public Accounts Committee meeting today in the NA Secretariat.

On Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Rasheed, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that ‘politics of resignation’ will soon have no meaning.

Speaking to the press, Sanaullah said those giving deadlines now have a deadline to meet.