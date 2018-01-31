Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sheikh Rashid retracts resignation, appears in NA

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken back his decision to resign from the National Assembly (NA).

While addressing the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, the AML chief, an elected member from NA-55, repeatedly cursed Parliament as he announced to resign from his seat.

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

Law Minister was likely referring to an Election Commission of Pakistan rule which bars holding by-elections within 120 days before the assemblies complete their tenure.

Rasheed's tirade against the Parliament was criticised by leading political parties of the country, excluding his ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. 

At the NA today, responding to a reporter, Ahmed said the time for resignation has passed and now it is not necessary for him to do it.

The AML leader attended the Public Accounts Committee meeting today in the NA Secretariat.

On Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Rasheed, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that ‘politics of resignation’ will soon have no meaning. 

Speaking to the press, Sanaullah said those giving deadlines now have a deadline to meet. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Earthquake: Tremors reported in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake: Tremors reported in Islamabad, other cities

Updated 54 minutes ago
Female judokas strike a blow for women’s right in Pakistan

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s right in Pakistan

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Afghan interior minister, intelligence chief in Pakistan for talks: FO

Afghan interior minister, intelligence chief in Pakistan for talks: FO

 Updated an hour ago
KP child maid death case: Fact-finding body recommends grave exhumation, post-mortem

KP child maid death case: Fact-finding body recommends grave exhumation, post-mortem

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Accountability court resumes corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar

Accountability court resumes corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's counsel asks for time as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Nawaz's counsel asks for time as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Updated an hour ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM