Earthquake jolts Pakistan, region

Intense earthquake tremors were felt across Pakistan and the region on Wednesday.



The earthquake, said to be 6.1 on the Richter scale, struck at a depth of 178km the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan in the Hindukush region, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were reports of tremors in various towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, as well as in Afghanistan and India.

In Bela town of Lasbela, a minor girl was reported killed and nine injured as the roof of a house collapsed.



View of the collapsed roof in Bela, Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 10 people were reported injured.

Panicked residents of the affected towns dashed out of their homes and offices when the tremors struck.



State buildings, including the Supreme Court and Parliament, were also evacuated as the tremors struck.

People, some confused and others scared, took to social media to report their experiences:

Twitter users in India also shared reports of jolts:

This is a developing story and initial reports may vary as further information is made available.

