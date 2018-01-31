Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Earthquake jolts Pakistan, region

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

Intense earthquake tremors were felt across Pakistan and the region on Wednesday. 

The earthquake, said to be 6.1 on the Richter scale, struck at a depth of 178km the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan in the Hindukush region, according to the US Geological Survey. 

There were reports of tremors in various towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, as well as in Afghanistan and India. 

In Bela town of Lasbela, a minor girl was reported killed and nine injured as the roof of a house collapsed. 

View of the collapsed roof in Bela, Balochistan. 

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 10 people were reported injured. 

Panicked residents of the affected towns dashed out of their homes and offices when the tremors struck. 

State buildings, including the Supreme Court and Parliament, were also evacuated as the tremors struck. 

People, some confused and others scared, took to social media to report their experiences:

Twitter users in India also shared reports of jolts:

This is a developing story and initial reports may vary as further information is made available.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s right in Pakistan

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s right in Pakistan

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Afghan interior minister, intelligence chief in Pakistan for talks: FO

Afghan interior minister, intelligence chief in Pakistan for talks: FO

 Updated an hour ago
KP child maid death case: Fact-finding body recommends grave exhumation, post-mortem

KP child maid death case: Fact-finding body recommends grave exhumation, post-mortem

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Accountability court resumes corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar

Accountability court resumes corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's counsel asks for time as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Nawaz's counsel asks for time as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Updated an hour ago
Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM