Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

While Bollywood is famous for rivalries between top actresses, the budding friendship between Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is defying this stereotype.

On a recent talk show, BFFs with Vogue, the two actresses were asked to give love advice to each other.

Speaking to Katrina, Alia quipped, "Leave the gym and focus on men instead." On this Katrina replied: “I am waiting for Alia to get married first."

Moreover, in another segment of the show the host Neha Dhupia asked Katrina and Alia to punch each other by mentioning a thing they hate about one another.

Alia initiated the game by saying: “One thing I find super annoying about Katrina is that she never sticks to plans."

Katrina then retaliated, "She could possibly be a little more generous and pass some of the critics my way rather than taking it all and all the awards."

The friendship between the two actresses came into limelight when they were spotted at the book launch of their gym trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

From gymming together to constantly praising and supporting each on social media, the two ladies have definitely given us major friendship goals.