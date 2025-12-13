Dylan Efron reveals unexpected truth about himself

There’s more to Dylan Efron than his fans and even friends might think.

Zac Efron’s brother surprised everyone by sharing a lesser-known fact about his identity.

In an unexpected revelation from the reality TV star, he cleared that Dylan is not actually his first name - it’s Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron.

In a playful segment during his time on E!’s Hot Goss, the 33-year-old influencer and his former The Traitors costar Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano were asked to tell each other’s middle name.

"He's gonna get this wrong," he warned Mariano, 49, before the latter listed Nicholas and Dylan, but left out Harrison.

"Nicholas is axed off," Dylan explained, adding, "That's my first name, and everything gets bumped up."

About Zac Efron's brother Dylan

Before appearing on reality TV, Zac’s younger brother worked behind the scenes as a production coordinator and producer on the High School Musical star’s Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

After beginning his career from the other side of camera lens, Dylan took part in The Traitor Season 3 and got crowned the winner of the season.

After his victory, he went on to compete on the latest iteration of Dancing with the Stars, where he placed fourth after Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle and winner Robert Irwin.

In addition to an elder brother, Dylan has two younger siblings, Olivia and Henry.