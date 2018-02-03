CJP to head National Judicial Policymaking Committee meeting today

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the meeting, to be held in the Supreme Court-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPC) will hold a meeting on Saturday (today) to overview the performance of the judiciary in the country.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the meeting, to be held in the Supreme Court.

The meeting will discuss various matters pertaining to the judiciary, including recommendations to check delays in court cases.

The committee last met on January 13 in the apex court's Karachi registry and will continue in today’s meeting its deliberations on measures being taken to check delays in court cases besides getting rid of the huge backlog, The News reported.

The chief justice, in his addresses to gatherings as well as in meetings, has vowed to introduce reforms in the sector to ensure speedy justice.

Addressing media on January 13, Justice Nisar had said the judiciary needs a major overhaul to ensure provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people.