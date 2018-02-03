Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP to head National Judicial Policymaking Committee meeting today

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the meeting, to be held in the Supreme Court-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPC) will hold a meeting on Saturday (today) to overview the performance of the judiciary in the country.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will preside over the meeting, to be held in the Supreme Court.

The meeting will discuss various matters pertaining to the judiciary, including recommendations to check delays in court cases.

The committee last met on January 13 in the apex court's Karachi registry and will continue in today’s meeting its deliberations on measures being taken to check delays in court cases besides getting rid of the huge backlog, The News reported.

Providing justice on time, in accordance with law our responsibility: CJP

Justice Nisar says the judicial system in the country needed a major overhaul

The chief justice, in his addresses to gatherings as well as in meetings, has vowed to introduce reforms in the sector to ensure speedy justice.

Addressing media on January 13, Justice Nisar had said the judiciary needs a major overhaul to ensure provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mardan killing: KP police’s claim of recovering Asma’s body in 24 hours proven false

Mardan killing: KP police’s claim of recovering Asma’s body in 24 hours proven false

 Updated 2 hours ago
Asma Rani murder case: Close aide of main suspect arrested

Asma Rani murder case: Close aide of main suspect arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group in Kabul today

First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group in Kabul today

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB fails to get desired help from UK against Sharifs in third attempt

NAB fails to get desired help from UK against Sharifs in third attempt

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-year-old boy found dead in Gujranwala

Seven-year-old boy found dead in Gujranwala

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor in Karachi

Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

 Updated 15 hours ago
Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM