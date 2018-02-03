Shah Rukh Khan takes Anushka and Katrina for a ride around town

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero teaser

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif seem to be having the time of their lives on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Zero’.

The star trio recently went around the city of Mumbai in a rickshaw ride, and shared a snap from their adventure on social media.

“Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero @aanandlrai #Katrina @AnushkaSharma,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

“The best ride in town with these two!..” Anushka shared.

Anand L. Rai's Zero is set to release on December 21, 2018.

A teaser of the film released at the start of the year showed Shah Rukh as a vertically-challenged man who seems to be fond of Bollywood. The short video sparked immense interest in a matter of hours and started trending on social media.