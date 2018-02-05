Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Kashmiris are waiting for the international community to wake up and hold the United Nations-promised plebiscite.



In a message shared by the army's spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter, the army chief was quoted saying: "Repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await awakening of international community for plebiscite under UN resolution. Regardless of the ordeal, their struggle is destined to succeed IA”.

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today (February 5) to show solidarity with Kashmiris in in their struggle for freedom.

Millions of Pakistan across the globe mark the day to express their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10am to pay homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir and their struggle.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Kashmir shall become a part of Pakistan.

Mirwaiz thanks Pakistan

In his message, Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination, according to Radio Pakistan.



He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Hurriyat appreciate the government of Pakistan and its leadership who has always extended all possible support to our political movement for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

'Every day is Kashmir Solidarity Day for Pakistanis'

In a special message on the day, Pakistan’s representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said: “Today is the day for solidarity with Kashmir, but for Pakistan and Pakistanis every day is the day for Kashmir solidarity.”

“Here, in UN we raise this [Kashmir] issue again and again, and ask for implementation of UN resolutions,” she remarked.

“We are observing this day to pay tribute to the Kashmiris who have struggled since last 70 years. Their sacrifices will never go to waste. Pakistanis are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiris brothers,” she added.

515 Kashmiris martyred since July 2016

At least 515 Kashmiris have been martyred in the occupied valley after the custodial killing of Burhan Wani by Indian forces on July 8, 2016.

According to data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Monday, mass protests were held following the killing of Wani. Indian forces used excessive force, teargas and pellets to quell the mourners and mass uprising.

At least 20,935 including women and children were injured. The use of pellet guns also led to 73 people losing their eyesight. Approximately 11,864 youth are also on the verge of losing their eyesight due to the use of pellet guns.

65,815 residential houses, shops and other structures were damaged by Indian forces. 11,000 people including 757 women were disgraced or molested during this period.

Since January 1998 till February 5, 2018, at least 94,907 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian forces.