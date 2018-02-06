Pakistanis in Dubai pay tribute to renowned writer Munnu Bhai

DUBAI: The Pakistanis residing in United Arab Emirates paid a rich tribute to renowned writer, columnist and poet Munir Ahmed Qureshi, commonly known as Munnu Bhai, at the condolence ceremony held in Niaz Library of Pakistan Association of Dubai.



His death is the end of an era and the entire literary community is grieving his loss, said Ashfaq Ahmed, president of Pakistan Journalist Forum that organised the ceremony.

Speaking to Geo News, Ahmed said purpose of the ceremony was to highlight the services of the veteran writer of and introduce him among the expatriates living here in UAE. He also promised to display the books of Munnu Bhai in Niaz Library Dubai.

Ahmed also lauded Munnu Bhai’s role in highlighting issues related to common people throughout his life.

“Munnu bhai was a sincere, humble and an honest man. His life and journalistic career is something for all of us to look up to,” Urdu fiction writer and literary critic of Pakistan Mohammad Hameed Shahid, who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Shahid said Munni Bhai wrote in support of democracy and common people. The chief guest also recalled his memories with the renowned writer while speaking to the audience.

While expressing his condolences on the demise of his colleague since 70s, journalist Tahir Munir spoke about thought-provoking incidents of Munnu Bhai’s struggle in life and journalism.

Famous journalist Sohail Khawar also mourned the demise of Munnu Bhai, saying the great writer would be remembered not only for his writings but also for the social work that he did during his lifetime.

Khawar also lauded the services rendered by Munnu Bhai for the establishment of Thalassemia hospital in Lahore that provides free of charge medical treatment to people.

Journalist Malik Aamir also recalled the work of Munnu Bhai specially his dramas and column titled Girabaa. Aamir said the deceased’s columns were popular because of his creative pieces that had a very humanistic angle.

At the event, Hafiz Zahid narrated his Punjabi poetry, which was greatly admired by the audience.

Munnu Bhai, 84, passed away in Lahore last week. He was born in Wazirabad in 1933.

The deceased worked in the field of journalism for 25 years and also wrote dramas for Pakistan Television, his most famous being Sona Chandi which will always be remembered by his fans.