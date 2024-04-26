Truth about Kylie Jenner pregnancy with Timothée Chalamet revealed

Kylie Jenner was rumoured to be pregnant with Timothée Chalamet child after comedian Daniel Tosh sparked the wild speculation, earlier this month.

However, the reality TV star is “not expecting” the Wonka actor’s baby, a source spilt to Us Weekly, and revealed that the two are still together.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” they revealed of The Kardashians star, who is a mother to two kids, Aire and Stormi, with ex Travis Scott.

The insider further revealed that even though the couple is not pregnant, they are still going strong while navigating long distance relationship.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider said, adding, “Everything is going great between them.”

Back in Janurary, a source close to the couple revealed that the lovebirds have “really busy schedules” but “make as much time for each other as possible.”

“Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection. They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor.

“Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously, there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.”