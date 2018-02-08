Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
Web Desk

After Padmaavat, film made on Queen of Jhansi’s life faces opposition in India

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut as the queen, is facing allegations of “distorting” history and having objectionable scenes involving Kangana

Another Bollywood film seems to have fallen prey to the wrath of extremist Hindu groups in India after the Padmavat fiasco.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut as the queen, is facing allegations of “distorting” history and having objectionable scenes involving Kangana, India Today reported.

The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and shows the relationship between her and a British officer, a Brahmin group has claimed.

The group warned the filmmakers in a letter that the film's shooting should "not be allowed in Rajasthan till the complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available".

The film producers rebutted the allegations and said the film does not portray anything objectionable.

“The film doesn't portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai and nor has the film distorted the history in any way. The film showcases Rani Laxmibai in a most respectful manner and is an inspirational story which every kid and every member of a family would love to see," the filmakers said.

