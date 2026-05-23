Beyonce pays touching tribute to Miley Cyrus ahead of Walk of Fame honour

Miley Cyrus just received her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Beyonce was the first one to send her her flowers.

The 33-year-old musician was awarded the 2,845th star at the ceremony on Friday, May 22, and Queen Bey sent her a bouquet of flowers before the ceremony, with a handwritten note.

The Say My Name hitmaker penned, "I know my shotgun rider can buy her own flowers but here you go, congratulations for the star it's so well deserved."

During her emotional acceptance speech, the Plastic Hearts songstress fought back tears as she said, “To my family, my future family, my parents, my mom, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators: Thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me.”

Cyrus also thanked her fans, saying, “To my fans, you are the stars that make my dream a reality every day through your love and your support.”

Beyonce and the Hannah Montana star share a mutual respect and appreciation of each other's works and recently won the Grammy's nod of approval for their chart-topping collaboration, II MOST WANTED, from Queen Bey's album, Cowboy Carter.