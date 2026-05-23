Zayn Malik shuns angry fan in first post after shocking attack

Zayn Malik remained unfazed after bring targetted by an angry fan who attacked him after a Q&A session.

On Thursday night, May 21, the former One Direction attended a promotional Q&A event held by Banquet Records in Kingston, England.

After previewing tracks from his upcoming album Konnakol, he stepped down from the stage when an audience member threw two water bottles at the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker.

Although the exact reason of the woman’s outrage hasn’t been officially confirmed, eyewitness claimed extreme frustration over a chaotic schedule, late delays, and potential parasocial delusions led the incident.

Footage of the moment went viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern from fans. Noting to the delay, some point out how disrespectful Zayn, 33, is towards his fans, staff and team others criticise the lady’s behaviour emphasising that throwing something at the celebrities is not acceptable at all.

As for the celebrity under attack, the Pillowtalk chart-topper chose to ignore the incident and did not talk about it on social media.

Instead he was focused on kicking off his solo tour. Just hours before he taking the stage, he posted a mysterious video flashing negative clips and in the following update he teased fans with “new signed merch hidden in the Merch Store at the 02 !!!”

For the unversed, first concert of Zayn’s The KONNAKOL Tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23 at The O2 Arena in London, UK.