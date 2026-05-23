Erin Moriarty talks about health struggles during ‘The Boys’ finale filming

The Boys star Erin Moriarty recalled devastating health struggle during the series’ finale filming.

Known for her onscreen character, Annie January, the actress detailed the “physical hell of chronic illness” while working on the Eric Kripke-created show’s final season.

Moriarty, who shared her Graves’ disease diagnosis last year while filming the fifth and final season of The Boys, said that before receiving her diagnosis, she feared she was dying and was in so much discomfort that death felt less terrifying than continuing to live in that condition.

“I was going through the physical hell of chronic illness on a public stage,” she wrote in an op-ed for Time, recounting the worst days. “Doing it in private is emotionally damaging enough, but to have my physical symptoms be speculated about, trivialized, and dismissed was devastating.”

Portraying the superhero in the Prime Video series, the 31-year-old shared that the role “has meant more to me than I can ever articulate. But while filming our precious final season in 2025, I lost her. I lost myself.”

“The symptoms of my illness, still undiagnosed, created a distance between me and the character I had spent years pouring myself into,” she continued. “My memory was failing me. My body felt unfamiliar.”

For the unversed, In June 2025 Moriarty revealed her diagnosis with Graves’ disease.

What is Graves’ disease?

It is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, with wide-ranging symptoms that can include heat sensitivity, weight loss, tremors, irregular heartbeat and potentially Graves’ ophthalmopathy, which includes eye issues like bulging eyes, light sensitivity and eye pressure or irritation.