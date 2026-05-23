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Oophs! Kate Cassidy leaves airport security shocked over passport photo mismatch

The influencer said she was questioned by security officers over her changed appearance
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

Kate, was in a relationship with Liam Payne before his death in October 2024
Kate, was in a relationship with Liam Payne before his death in October 2024

Oophs! She has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures and is not hesitant enough to talk about them.

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of Liam Payne, 27, opened up about a strange experience at the airport where security officers questioned her passport photo.

Kate shared a video saying she wanted to be honest about the surgery she’s had – including details of her fake boobs and where she’s had fillers.

Speaking to the camera, Kate said: “I wanted to come on here and talk about a couple things that are fake about me.

“I was at the airport over the weekend and got questioned by seven different officers about how different I look compared to my passport photo.

“Since I had to sit there and talk to seven officers about every procedures I had done.

“Obviously, I’ve got these done 400 CC in both sides above the muscle, obviously lip filler, I did get a rhinoplasty, I’m not that happy with the results but I think it looks better than what I was born with.”

Oophs! Kate Cassidy leaves airport security shocked over passport photo mismatch

Opening up about non-surgical procedures she had, Kate said: “I have cheek fillers, chin fillers, Botox everywhere, I can barely move my face.

“I’m also naturally a blonde, I dyed my hair brown, I have a whole head of extensions, I have fake nails.

“I’m also naturally super pale, so I do spray tans once a week.

“I also don’t have natural freckles anymore, so I also draw on freckles every single day.” 

@kateecass

always gonna be transparent about these typa things

♬ original sound - Kateecass


Meanwhile, Kate is s struggling to find a good partner as she finds herself comparing potential partners to the late singer.

Kate, was in a relationship with Liam Payne before his death in October 2024.

Cassidy and Payne were first seen together in October 2022 and were still dating when the singer tragically fell from a third-floor balcony and passed away on October 16, 2024. 

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