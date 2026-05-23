Behati Prinsloo gives peek inside birthday festivities with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo marked her latest birthday with a concert date night alongside beloved husband Adam Levine.

The Namibian model, who turned 38 on May 16, shared some highlights from her recent celebrations with friends and family members.

“Cheers to getting older and wiser and even more fun [hands forming heart, rocking out and grinning emoji],” she captioned the carousel.

The series of photos and video began with an adorable snapshot of the Maroon 5 frontman and the birthday girl standing parallel to each other as a neon Happy Birthday sign flashed right behind them.

Other photos captured the two and their friends enjoying a No Doubt concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Among others one image was taken during a performance highlighting the band's history and their iconic Tragic Kingdom album.

The large-scale visuals on the Sphere's screen include references to their hometown of Anaheim, California, and the year 1987, which is when the band was forming its classic lineup

The comments section was filled with warm wish from friends and fans.

Gwen Stefani, wrote, “Happy b day puppy [puppy emoji].”

Avatar star Zoe Saldaña commented, “Happy birthday beautiful lady!!!”

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin dropped a series of red heart emojis.