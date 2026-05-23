Olivia Rodrigo explains how artistic process shifted since 'SOUR' release

Olivia Rodrigo started out her music career as an ambitious 17-year-old when she released drivers license from her debut album, SOUR, and over the years her artistic process has shifted with experience.

The 23-year-old pop superstar is about to release her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12, and in a new interview she reflected on what she has learnt to do differently from her earlier albums.

The Vampire hitmaker noted, "as I get older, I realise how important editing is in the creative process. When I was younger, I would just throw the idea out there and say: ‘Let’s release it.’"

However, after spending years collaborating with her producer Dan Nigro, Rodrigo has become more acquainted with the technical side of things.

The Grammy winner added that she now finds it "fun to refine things, to tinker with the details. There’s something really beautiful and artistic about that. So I did a lot of that on this album. Adjusting the production, little things that maybe no one will notice, but that my producer and I spent hours perfecting.”

The bad idea right? songstress just released the second single from her upcoming album, the cure, on May 22 and it heightened the fans' anticipation for the record's release.