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Lili Reinhart addresses internet's most random literary controversy

Lili Reinhart weighs in on BookTok’s viral helmet obsession
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

Lili Reinhart addresses internet&apos;s most random literary controversy
Lili Reinhart addresses internet’s most random literary controversy

Only BookTok could turn a bicycle helmet into full-blown pop culture discourse – and now Lili Reinhart has officially entered the chat.

The actress, who is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of The Love Hypothesis, recently reacted to the internet’s ongoing obsession with the infamous “Hannah helmet” debate from Off Campus by author Elle Kennedy.

For those unversed, readers have spent months joking about character Hannah Wells wearing what fans lovingly describes as a painfully “dorky” bike helmet during emotional scenes in the novel.

One particular moment – where Hannah calls her mother while still fully helmeted-up – somehow became comedy gold across TikTok, Reddit and BookTok.

Because apparently romance readers can handle heartbreak, enemies-to-lovers tension and emotional trauma… but not safe cycling practices.

Reinhart added fuel to the chaos with a playful Instagram Story, warning fans that The Love Hypothesis contains a similar helmet moment too.

She quipped that she had seen all the online chatter surrounding Off Campus and offered fans a “little head-ups” about the upcoming adaptation.

Reinhart admitted she personally “hated I,” but still encouraged everyone to laugh while “promoting safety.”

Naturally, the internet immediately spiraled.

Fans flooded social media with memes, including one viral post begging readers to stop “traumatising” fictional women over protective headgear.

At this point, the real enemies-to-lovers story might just be BookTok versus helmets.

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