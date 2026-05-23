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Christine McGuinness shares empowering message for single people

The model enjoyed fans to enjoy their own company as she embraced self love
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

In the clip, Cristine showed off her energetic vibe as she enjoyed a walk through the trees
In the clip, Cristine showed off her energetic vibe as she enjoyed a walk through the trees

Christine McGuinness has shared a message for all the 'single people out there' after recently sending the romance rumour mill into over drive.

The model, 37, shares twins Leo and Penelope (born circa 2013) and daughter Felicity (born circa 2016) with her ex-husband TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, 52.

All three children have been diagnosed with autism. 

The brunette was believed to be be dating Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, 43, last month. 

However, days later she was seen locking lips with DJ Roxxxan.

However, in an update to Instagram on Friday, she hailed her love of spending time by herself as she danced in the woods. 

Christine wrote: 'I don’t understand how people get bored alone.. Me, Myself and I always have the best time!

'(This story became a grid by popular demand!). Remember you are your own energy. Give yourself a beautiful day.' 

In the clip, Cristine showed off her energetic vibe as she enjoyed a walk through the trees.

This week, Christine teased a romantic night away at a London hotel, days after being spotted kissing Roxxxan.

Since ending their relationship, Christine has explored several romantic opportunities, including appearing on Celebs Go Dating, but she soon left the show after appearing overwhelmed during the episodes.

Back in October, Christine opened up about telling her children about her divorce from their dad Paddy as she revealed she was 'blown away' by their reaction.

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

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