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'Stranger Things' becomes first Netflix show with presence at Smithsonian

'Stranger Things' cast and crew is celebrating another first as the hit series continues its legacy
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

&apos;Stranger Things&apos; becomes first Netflix show with presence at Smithsonian
‘Stranger Things’ becomes first Netflix show with presence at Smithsonian

Stranger Things continues to make history with yet another first.

The popular series, which wrapped its five-season run on New Year’s Eve, has become Netflix’s first show with a presence at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Represented by Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven’s signature outfit built around her iconic pink dress from Season 1, the donation was announced on Thursday night, May 21, by Ryan Lintelman, entertainment curator, Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The Netflix FYC event was held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In addition to Stranger Things creators/executive producers/directors Matt and Ross Duffer, director/executive producer Shawn Levy the cast members alose attended the event.

David Harbour, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer and Noah Schnapp also joined the crew members.

This marked a new first to Stranger Things’ ever growing list of milestones.

For the unversed, the epic Netflix series has became the streaming platform’s first original series to become a global hit and cultural phenomenon.

Stranger Things is also the first series owned by Netflix to become a huge success in merchandise and licensing deals.

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