Deepika and Ranveer all set for a dream wedding this year?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always given their fans a lot to speculate about their alleged relationship. But latest reports suggest that the two are (finally!) ready to take things to another level.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Bollywood stars are planning to tie the knot in an exotic beach wedding this year.

“Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding. They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance,” a source told India.com.

The couple have dropped subtle hints but never admitted publicly about their relationship

Some reports further suggest that the couple will get married in mid-2018. The two will also host two wedding receptions, one in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru, as Deepika’s family is based there, as per reports.

When asked about taking their relationship to the next level, Deepika recently said in an interview: “Hmmm...and what would the next level be? It's not obvious. I don't know if marriage per se... Because I believe every relationship has its natural progression. I'm discovering that myself.”

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen in the movie ‘Padmaavat’, which released on January 25 after months of delay due to the controversy it stirred in sections of the Indian population.