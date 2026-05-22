How Taylor Swift masters deal safeguards music amid ongoing AI crisis

Taylor Swift secures music ownership after legal milestone

Taylor Swift has complete ownership and control over her music since she bought back her masters, and that will protect her music from being used in the new deal of her label with Spotify, which involves AI-generated music.

The 36-year-old pop superstar signed the deal to own her music catalogue a year ago, which was a historical moment in the music industry as a whole as several artists do not own their own master recordings.

Swift has not only acquired complete control of where her music is used, but now her music is also safe from the recent deal between OpenAI, Spotify and UMG which allows fans to create AI-generated covers and remixes from original songs.

It is only due to the Opalite hitmaker's meticulous trademark deals and ownership of her music that she would not be affected by the deal.

Swifties on social media celebrated the Grammy winner's legacy, commending her for making waves in the music industry and creating awareness among the aspiring musicians.

Since Swift bought back her masters, several young musicians have began negotiating the ownership of their own creative projects.