Jack Avery addresses ex-girlfriend's plot to kill him over custody dispute

The musician, 26, and the TikTok influencer, 24, welcomed daughter Lavender in 2019

Jack Avery is breaking his silence after authorities announced shocking allegations involving Gabriela Gonzalez, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter.

Days after prosecutors revealed that the 24-year-old TikTok influencer had been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the former Why Don’t We band member, Avery said his focus remains on protecting his 7-year-old daughter, Lavender May Avery.

“A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter,” the 26-year-old musician wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Thursday, May 21, alongside a picture of him and Lavender.

Avery said he stayed quiet for years while facing “intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deep painful attacks on our character and reputation,” explaining that he chose silence “out of respect for the legal process, and most importantly, for my daughter.”

“Right now, my focus is on being the best father I can be,” he added, noting that he now has sole custody of their daughter, who he said is “safe and healthy.”

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Gonzalez, her father Francisco Gonzalez and her former boyfriend Kai Cordery were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors allege the trio attempted to hire someone through the dark web to kill Avery during a custody dispute between 2020 and 2021.

Authorities claim an undercover officer posed as the hitman during the investigation.