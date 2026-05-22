 
Geo News

Jack Avery addresses ex-girlfriend's plot to kill him over custody dispute

The former Why Don’t We star breaks silence after Gabriela Gonzales is arrested for hiring a hitman to kill him
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 22, 2026

Jack Avery addresses ex-girlfriend&apos;s plot to kill him over custody dispute
The musician, 26, and the TikTok influencer, 24, welcomed daughter Lavender in 2019

Jack Avery is breaking his silence after authorities announced shocking allegations involving Gabriela Gonzalez, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter.

Days after prosecutors revealed that the 24-year-old TikTok influencer had been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the former Why Don’t We band member, Avery said his focus remains on protecting his 7-year-old daughter, Lavender May Avery.

“A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter,” the 26-year-old musician wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Thursday, May 21, alongside a picture of him and Lavender.

Avery said he stayed quiet for years while facing “intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deep painful attacks on our character and reputation,” explaining that he chose silence “out of respect for the legal process, and most importantly, for my daughter.”

“Right now, my focus is on being the best father I can be,” he added, noting that he now has sole custody of their daughter, who he said is “safe and healthy.”

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Gonzalez, her father Francisco Gonzalez and her former boyfriend Kai Cordery were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors allege the trio attempted to hire someone through the dark web to kill Avery during a custody dispute between 2020 and 2021. 

Authorities claim an undercover officer posed as the hitman during the investigation.

Anne Hathaway breaks silence on facelift speculation
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on facelift speculation
Ricky Martin's rep issues statement after security threat at concert
Ricky Martin's rep issues statement after security threat at concert
Anne Hathaway opens up about struggling to play pop icon in 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway opens up about struggling to play pop icon in 'Mother Mary'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on how Louis Partridge inspired new song
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on how Louis Partridge inspired new song
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prenup rumours spark wild fan debate
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prenup rumours spark wild fan debate
Savannah Chrisley drops relationship bombshell on podcast
Savannah Chrisley drops relationship bombshell on podcast
Lupita Nyong'o addresses criticism over casting in ‘The Odyssey'
Lupita Nyong'o addresses criticism over casting in ‘The Odyssey'
BTS to perform in Australia for first time in a decade
BTS to perform in Australia for first time in a decade