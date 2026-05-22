Tom Hardy won’t return for 'MobLand' season 2: Why?

MobLand is going through a big wave of uncertainty after reports claimed that Tom Hardy may not be part of its future seasons, leaving fans surprised and curious about what comes next.

The series, produced by Paramount, has been one of its stronger titles and gained attention for its powerful cast and crime storyline.

Alongside Hardy, the show also includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Joanne Froggatt and Paddy Considine.

Season one performed really well with critics and earned around 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as season two is expected to arrive later this year, although an official date has not been announced yet.

Reports say things were not smooth behind the scenes and according to Puck News, tensions grew during filming between Hardy and producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

It is also claimed that the Venom actor was sometimes late on set and had issues with script changes and dialogue. Some reports say that he was not happy with how the show spreads attention across its big cast.

Because of these problems, it is being said that the studio may continue the show without him in season three. However, Paramount nor Hardy has said anything officially yet about it, so the situation is still not confirmed.

Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a major character deeply involved in the crime world of the series, as his role has been central to many storylines, which is why this reported exit has created so much discussion among viewers.