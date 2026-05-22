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Elon Musk gets unexpected shoutout from Nicki Minaj during SpaceX event

Nicki Minaj surprised viewers after suddenly showing up during SpaceX’s live launch broadcast
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Elon Musk gets unexpected shoutout from Nicki Minaj during SpaceX event
Elon Musk gets unexpected shoutout from Nicki Minaj during SpaceX event

Nicki Minaj became one of the biggest highlights of SpaceX Starship Flight 12 livestream after making a surprise appearance during the company’s latest test event in Texas.

Many viewers tuned in to watch SpaceX prepare for the launch of its upgraded Starship rocket from the Starbase facility.

But in the middle of the broadcast, fans were caught off guard when the 43-year-old rapper suddenly appeared on screen wearing a Starship themed shirt.

Nicki shared a short message during the livestream and thanked Elon Musk for his work.

“Elon, thank you for everything you are doing for humanity,” she said, instantly sparking reactions across social media.

The moment, however, quickly spread online, with fans debating the unexpected crossover between pop culture and space technology.

While some viewers loved seeing the Side to Side rapper during the stream, others were confused about how the collaboration even happened.

At the same time, the launch faced problems as well. Just moments before liftoff, SpaceX called off the mission because of a technical issue.

During the webcast, communications head Dan Hout explained that the company is still learning through every test and sometimes issues appear too late to fully solve before launch.

Even though the rocket never left the ground, the livestream still managed to grab huge attention online. 

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