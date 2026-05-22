Inside Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi 'natural' bond as secret turns serious

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship has gotten serious over the months they have been together despite keeping it unlabelled.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, began dating earlier this year but kept the news under wraps until Coachella 2026, where they were seen getting cosy at the afterparties.

Days later insiders confirmed the relationship and it was revealed that Kendall’s sister Kylie played the matchmaker for the couple.

Following the pair’s recent getaway to Hawaii, a source shared that “Kendall and Jacob have become very close recently. They were excited to get away to Hawaii and have some downtime together.”

The insider added, “This has been going on since January, but things are progressing, and they have been consistently seeing each other when they can. It is much more serious now, without a label,” as per Us Weekly.

They noted that the Frankenstein star and the reality star have a “very natural connection,” but neither is ready for a committed, long-term relationship at the time.

“Kendall especially likes that Jacob is very funny and easy to be around, and she seems really happy and relaxed when she’s with him. They’ve been spending more private time together behind the scenes and have become much more comfortable in each other’s inner circles,” they detailed.

The couple appear to enjoy in the same social circles together as they were recently seen out on a triple date with her sister Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, and her husband Justin Bieber.