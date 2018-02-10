Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P and PSP should join hands, suggests CM Sindh

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suggested Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) join hands.

While speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Karachi on Saturday, the chief minister said they wanted MQM-P to stay intact and not be divided into factions that it recently has.

The chief minister was referring to the rift between MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar and the party’s Rabita Committee over the allotment of Senate tickets.

Speaking about Pakistan Peoples Party’s participation in the Senate elections, the chief minister said they were contesting the polls on all the seats of the upper house.

Also present with him was PPP MPA Saeed Ghani, who said MQM could further be divided as some people in the party wanted to do politics while others wished to carry out terrorist activities.

Rift in MQM-P

Issues in the party erupted as both sides fielded separate candidates for the Senate election. The issue stems from Sattar wanting to award a Senate ticket to Kamran Tessori, a move which has been opposed by the Rabita Committee.

The rift intensified after Rabita Committee wrote a letter to the ECP in an attempt to wrestle authority from Sattar. The letter informed ECP that the authority to issue party tickets rests with the committee, not the party chief.

During a news conference, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said Sattar remained the party chief but all the authority rested with the Rabita Committee.

When asked about the decision to write a letter to the ECP, Sabzwari responded, “This decision was taken when we were unable to meet Farooq bhai at his residence last night.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM