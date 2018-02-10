MQM-P and PSP should join hands, suggests CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suggested Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) join hands.



While speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Karachi on Saturday, the chief minister said they wanted MQM-P to stay intact and not be divided into factions that it recently has.

The chief minister was referring to the rift between MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar and the party’s Rabita Committee over the allotment of Senate tickets.

Speaking about Pakistan Peoples Party’s participation in the Senate elections, the chief minister said they were contesting the polls on all the seats of the upper house.

Also present with him was PPP MPA Saeed Ghani, who said MQM could further be divided as some people in the party wanted to do politics while others wished to carry out terrorist activities.

Rift in MQM-P

Issues in the party erupted as both sides fielded separate candidates for the Senate election. The issue stems from Sattar wanting to award a Senate ticket to Kamran Tessori, a move which has been opposed by the Rabita Committee.

The rift intensified after Rabita Committee wrote a letter to the ECP in an attempt to wrestle authority from Sattar. The letter informed ECP that the authority to issue party tickets rests with the committee, not the party chief.

During a news conference, MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said Sattar remained the party chief but all the authority rested with the Rabita Committee.

When asked about the decision to write a letter to the ECP, Sabzwari responded, “This decision was taken when we were unable to meet Farooq bhai at his residence last night.”