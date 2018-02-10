Stand by demand of Rana Sanaullah’s resignation: Pir Sialvi

SARGODHA: Spiritual leader and the custodian of Sial Sharif shrine of Sargodha Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi on Saturday once again denied he has accepted the explanation given by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over the latter’s statement on Ahmedis, saying he stands by his demand that the minister resign.



The spiritual leader had been heading a campaign, demanding the resignation and apology from Sanaullah regarding his remarks during a TV show.

On Monday Sialvi had said that he was satisfied over explanation by the law minister on the matter of Ahmedis.

Sialvi also took a jibe at Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and said he is threatened by Sanaullah and that if the law minister is made to resign, he will spill the beans on the Model Town incident.

Sialvi also said that he did not call Shehbaz to meet him but the chief minister came to visit himself.

The spiritual leader also claimed that he has been getting threatening calls and text messages from unknown people.

Commenting on the resignation of Nizam as MPA, the spiritual leader said that he had advised the former lawmaker against it.

Nizamuddin announced on Thursday of quitting politics days after he claimed that Pir Sialvi's supporters were provoked to arrange a sit-in and offered resources for this purpose.

Nizamuddin, in his statement, said that from now onwards Hameeduddin Sialvi will himself decide about politics of Sial Sharif.