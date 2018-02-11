SC orders removal of security barricades outside Sharifs' residences, other sites

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the removal of security barricades from several key sites in the city, including the residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The orders came on Sunday as a three-member apex court bench began hearing its suo motu case on several issues of public welfare, including provision of clean drinking water, for which Shehbaz was present in the court's Lahore Registry.

The court ordered the authorities to remove barricades outside Nawaz's Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz's Model Town residence and office, Governor House, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the residence and seminary — Jamia Al Qadsia — of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, residence of late Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station, passport office and other sites.

The chief justice also directed the home department to assure the bench that the barricades will be removed by midnight tonight.

Punjab CM arrives at the Supreme Court today. Photo: Geo News

When the additional home secretary explained to the court that the barricades have been erected due to security concerns, the chief justice remarked, "I have threats too, you should alert your forces".

The chief justice observed further that it will review the issue of barricades outside offices of security agencies and then make a decision on their removal.

'CM is an awaami aadmi'

Chief Justice Nisar admonished security officers for keeping elected representatives confined at home, observing that the "CM is an awaami aadmi [man of the people], he should say 'Shehbaz Sharif is not scared of anyone'".



When the chief justice asked Shehbaz if they are right in saying this, the Punjab chief minister replied in the affirmative.



Chief Justice Nisar then remarked that the point is not to indulge in politics, adding that the judiciary and executive need to work together to safeguard public’s rights.

He also thanked Shehbaz for appearing in court today.

Shehbaz Sharif as PM

During the hearing, the chief minister informed the court about the various power and water development projects under way in Punjab, which was appreciated by the bench.

Addressing Shehbaz, the chief justice remarked that whoever comes to power should seriously consider making him the prime minister, to which Shehbaz replied: "Why are you after my job".

The chief justice responded that "your own people are after you". The chief justice also remarked during the hearing that, "I assure you there will be free and fair elections in the country from now on. I keep repeating this".

With regards to the clean water case, the chief justice remarked that the water in his own chamber was found contaminated. Shehbaz assured the court to resolve the problem. After assuring the court that the provincial government will provide a comprehensive plan regarding safe drinking water within three days, Shehbaz exited the courtroom.

Later, the bench heard the matter of waste disposal at public hospitals.

The chief justice observed that the emergency departments of government hopsitals are in a poor condition.

Earlier, during the hearing, the chief justice had questioned the chief minister's decision to outsource to private companies the collection of hospital waste.

CM Punjab summoned

On Saturday, the court had summoned Shehbaz after expressing displeasure over a Punjab government report which revealed that 540 million gallons of untreated water was being disposed of in Ravi River, a source of drinking water for the city.

The provincial chief secretary, home secretary, finance minister, education minister, local government minister and spokesperson are also present in court, as are the heads of the of the anti-corruption department and Punjab Food Authority were also present in court.

During Saturday's hearing, the court had also directed Punjab Chief Secretary Captain (retd) Zahid Saeed to submit a report on the clean water issue within seven days.

“If this is happening in Lahore, what will be the situation in other cities of Punjab,” the chief justice wondered, adding that “the chief minister should tell us what he is doing for draining the polluted water”.

The chief justice is hearing several suo motu cases on issues of public welfare, including exorbitant fees at educational institutes, state of public hospitals and provision of clean water in Lahore and Karachi.