FIA's Wajid Zia arrives in court to record statement against Ishaq Dar

Accountability Court-I is located inside the Federal Judicial Complex, pictured here on February 2

ISLAMABAD: The former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, has arrived in the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Zia is a key prosecution witness in the reference against Dar, accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

As the hearing of the case resumed on Monday, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir inquired into the whereabouts of Zia, as he was expected to record his statement in court today along with investigation officer Nadir Abbas — the last two prosecution witnesses.

The court was informed that Zia had been summoned and should appear soon. The judge then adjourned the proceedings until 11:30am today to give time to the prosecution witnesses.

Later, Zia appeared in court after a visit to the Supreme Court.

Court hints at timely conclusion of cases

During the hearing in the morning, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that there are reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is facing three corruption cases before the same court, plans to travel abroad.

Judge Bashir then observed that it would not be right if the accountability court's proceedings are delayed as the Supreme Court and JIT completed their work on time during the Panama case hearing.

At the last hearing on February 8, Zia had appeared before the accountability court. He informed the court that the JIT's final report is not available with him as all the record was submitted to the Supreme Court.

In response, the judge observed that they will write to the apex court's registrar once more to be provided the JIT report.



NAB has filed the reference against Dar, a senator and key aide of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Following his indictment, Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.



Moreover, on February 7, the court reserved its decision on Dar's plea to un-freeze his assets which were seized last year on NAB's orders.

