Mahira Khan is Peshawar Zalmi's ambassador for PSL 3

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announced on Tuesday that she would be supporting Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League.



In a post made on Twitter, the Pakistani diva confirmed that she has become part of the Peshawar Zalmi family.

In response, Zalmi also welcomed her as their brand ambassador and it seemed they could not contain their excitement!

"From Khirad of Humsafar to Aasiya of Raees, she has shone and will continue to sparkle. Welcoming our brand ambassador - the beautiful @TheMahiraKhan on board," said Zami's on social media.



