Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ teaser will give you nightmares

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

Watch if you dare - Anushka Sharma in her upcoming film Pari

Another teaser of Anushka Sharma’s forthcoming horror film ‘Pari’ is out, and it’s enough to give anyone nightmares.

In the latest video clip, Anushka has a spooky proposal for her fans: “Will you be her Valentine?” she tweeted last night.

The clip shows Anushka saying ‘I love you’ to her co-star Parambrata Chatterjee but then she hears her own voice echo. What comes next will send chills down your spine.

Pari, Anushka’s third production, will be her first film after her marriage to Indian skipper Virat Kohli at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11.

The first trailer of the film, which stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, is set to be unveiled on Thursday.

The film will hit theatres on March 2. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Afghan institute, Metallica win music's 'Nobel Prize'

Afghan institute, Metallica win music's 'Nobel Prize'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Taylor Swift shakes off copyright lawsuit over hit song

Taylor Swift shakes off copyright lawsuit over hit song

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan shares heartwarming moment with Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartwarming moment with Dilip Kumar

Updated yesterday
Bold, black and beautiful, 'Black Panther' hopes for cultural shift

Bold, black and beautiful, 'Black Panther' hopes for cultural shift

 Updated 2 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

 Updated 2 days ago
Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets

Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
NY state sues Weinstein and Co for failing to protect staff

NY state sues Weinstein and Co for failing to protect staff

 Updated 3 days ago
From Lalukhet to Lyari: Anecdotes tracing Karachi’s cityscapes of violence

From Lalukhet to Lyari: Anecdotes tracing Karachi’s cityscapes of violence

 Updated 3 days ago
Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away in Karachi

Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away in Karachi

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM