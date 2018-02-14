Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ teaser will give you nightmares

Watch if you dare - Anushka Sharma in her upcoming film Pari

Another teaser of Anushka Sharma’s forthcoming horror film ‘Pari’ is out, and it’s enough to give anyone nightmares.

In the latest video clip, Anushka has a spooky proposal for her fans: “Will you be her Valentine?” she tweeted last night.

The clip shows Anushka saying ‘I love you’ to her co-star Parambrata Chatterjee but then she hears her own voice echo. What comes next will send chills down your spine.

Pari, Anushka’s third production, will be her first film after her marriage to Indian skipper Virat Kohli at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11.

The first trailer of the film, which stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, is set to be unveiled on Thursday.

The film will hit theatres on March 2.