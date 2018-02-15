Lahore Qalandars enjoy grooming session ahead of PSL

A Lahore Qalandar player getting hair treatment prior to the team's departure for Dubai. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: After preparing hard in the field with the bat and ball, the Lahore Qalandars team went for a personal grooming session ahead of their departure to Dubai for the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The players went to a men’s saloon in Lahore for an exclusive grooming session, according to a statement from the Lahore Qalandars franchise.



The Qalandars players — including Fakhar Zaman — enjoyed a special grooming session where the best hairdressers styled them before their departure to Dubai.

“These young boys represent Qalandars and I want that their high spirits for PSL 3 should also reflect in their personalities along with the game,” Fawad Rana — the chairman of the Lahore Qalandars — said.

The very focused and determined Lahore Qalandars squad will be playing its first game on March 23, 2018, in Dubai.