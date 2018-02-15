Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Ishaq Dar challenges rejection of Senate nomination papers

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Senator Ishaq Dar. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar has challenged the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

On Monday, Dar's nomination papers for a technocrat seat in the Senate from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were rejected by the returning officer (RO).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted court documents before the RO stating that Dar is a court absconder in a corruption reference under way in the Islamabad accountability court.

The returning officer ruled that Dar, thus, is not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per the Constitution.

Submitting an appeal in the Lahore High Court’s appellate tribunal today, the petition states that the RO did not dismiss his nomination papers on the basis of facts.

ECP rejects Ishaq Dar's Senate nomination papers

The returning officer ruled that Dar is not 'sadiq' and 'ameen' as he submitted a false assets declaration

Moreover, it claims the nomination papers had fulfilled all the legal criteria and pleads the forum to dismiss the RO’s order.

Dar, in London for medical treatment since October last year, is facing a corruption case in the accountability court for amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The Senate elections take place on March 3.

