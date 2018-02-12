ECP rejects Ishaq Dar's Senate nomination papers

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected on Monday Ishaq Dar's nomination papers for the Senate elections.



Dar, a former finance minister and sitting senator, had applied on a technocrat seat from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The returning officer rejected his nomination papers during scrutiny today as the counsel for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate objected that Dar had not submitted an authentic declaration of his assets.

The returning officer ruled that Dar, thus, is not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per the Constitution.

Moreover, the nomination papers of PML-N's other technocrat seat candidate, Hafiz Abdul Karim, were also dismissed today.

Dar, in London for medical treatment since October last year, is facing a corruption case in the accountability court for amassing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The Senate elections take place on March 3.

'Dar's nomination papers rejected for baseless reason'

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb responded to the development saying the nomination papers were "rejected for a baseless reason."

She said that they do not consider the rejection of papers on technical basis as legally right.

"Dar worked tirelessly and not only his efforts were appreciated in Pakistan, but outside the country as well," the minister said.

She detailed that Dar submitted two sets of nomination papers and according to the papers, it was necessary to open a bank account for the election.

"Returning officer rejected the nomination papers for the reason that two bank accounts need to be opened for two sets of nomination papers," Marriyum said.

"There exists no such clause in the law; a separate account is needed for an election, not for every set of nomination papers."

She further said that Dar has decided to go into appeal against the decision.