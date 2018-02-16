Protests in capital: Over Rs1b spent on security in last five years

A scene of the recent protest by a religous party in Islamabad last year. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has submitted details regarding expenditure on security for protests, sit-ins and rallies in the federal capital during the past five years, showing the most was spent on PTI’s sit-in of 2014.

During a Senate session on Friday, the ministry submitted its written response to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Senator Tahir Mashhadi stating that Rs755.9 million were spent on security arrangements during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sit-in in Islamabad in 2014.

Rs755.9 million on 2014 sit-in

The 2014 sit-in, which started on August 14 that year with a march from Lahore to Islamabad to protest the results of 2013 general elections, lasted for 126 days. In the federal capital, the supporters and leadership of PTI camped in Aabpara, close to the city’s Red Zone. The protesters and PTI leadership demanded the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.

PTI and PAT supporters clash with police on Aug 31, 2014 in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

The PTI was joined by Pakistan Awami Tehreek in the sit-in. Both the parties and their workers also marched to the capital’s Red Zone, leading to violent clashes with authorities. However, the sit-in was called off in December that year following the Army Public School, Peshawar attack.

The expenditure on security arrangements for 2014 sit-in was part of the total Rs1.145 billion spent on the Islamabad Police for major sit-ins, protests and rallies during the past five years.

Rs210 million on PTI's 2016 lockdown

The next big amount — Rs210 million — was spent on the security for the PTI’s 2016 'lockdown' of the capital.

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had announced to close down Islamabad on November 2, 2016 if the Supreme Court did not start a probe against the Sharif family after their names were revealed in the Panama Papers. The days leading to November 2 saw containers blocking roads in the federal capital.

However, the decision was taken back at the eleventh hour following Supreme Court’s announcement of forming a judicial commission to probe the allegations against the Sharifs.

Till the withdrawal of PTI, police had clashed with protesters en route to the capital from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by PTI's chief minister Pervez Khattak.

Rs133.8 million on 2017 Faizabad sit-in

In 2017, a religious group carried out a sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, which lies in the middle of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, against the controversial amendment to the Finality of Prophethood clause in the declaration for elected candidates.

The group demanded the resignation of then-federal law minister Zahid Hamid.

However, the weeks-long protest was called off following negotiations with the authorities in Islamabad and a failed police crackdown.



To avoid any untoward incident during the sit-in, the government spent Rs133.8 million.

Rs33.2 million on PAT sit-in

The demonstration on which Rs33.2 million were spent was led by PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.

On January 14, 2013, Qadri and his supporters marched from Lahore to Islamabad and camped out at Jinnah Avenue for over four days.

The protest was against corrupt politicians and sought electoral reforms for the general elections that were coming up.

Besides the political protests, Rs12.6 million were spent on a rally by parties against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims were killed in 2017 in a crackdown that started against them in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.