sports
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed speaking in an event . Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Team Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed express his hope that the Pakistan Super League will continue to provide fresh talent to Pakistan Cricket.

Sarfraz, who last year led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory, told media in Karachi that the standard of cricket has improved due to PSL.

“It is a good sign that we have six teams this year. More teams means more players and more quality in the league,” said Sarfraz.

“The second edition of league was better than the first and I am sure the third edition will be better than the second. We got some new talent in second edition and I am hopeful that the third edition of PSL will give us more talent to serve Pakistan Cricket,” the skipper added.

Sarfraz who twice led team Quetta Gladiators to final of PSL but couldn’t win the title, said that this time he is eying to lift the glittering PSL Trophy at his home ground on March 25th.

“If we qualify for the final this time, I would want to lift the trophy at my home town in Karachi. We were unlucky twice before, but this time we will try to win,” he hoped.

He also hailed PSL’s contribution towards revival of international cricket in Pakistan and said that PSL is helping the country restoring international cricket community’s faith in Pakistan’s situation.

“Last year PSL final was held in Pakistan and it helped us open the doors for international cricket. Now we are hosting three matches at home, two in Lahore and one in Karachi and I am sure it will widen the doors for international cricket,” he said.

“I hope that in times to come, we’ll have all of PSL matches playing on Pakistan’s soil,” he hoped.

Replying to a question, Sarfraz agreed with the chief selector and former captain Inzamam ul Haq on statement that excessive shorter format cricket is being damaging for players.

“It is true and Inzy bhai was right in saying that. When you play shorter format you prepare according to it and that training doesn’t apply on longer format,” he stated

“And when you play too much shorter format, you’re trained according to that and that’s why you can’t keep yourself fit enough for the longer format of game,” the Pakistan captain concluded.

Comments

