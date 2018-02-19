Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 19 2018
Awais Yousafzai

IHC verdict today on NAB's plea against Capt (retd) Safdar's bail

Awais Yousafzai

Monday Feb 19, 2018

Capt (retd) Safdar is an elected member of the National Assembly from Mansehra, KP. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its verdict today on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s plea seeking the dismissal of bail granted to MNA Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield reference being heard by a lower court.

On Dec 14 last year, the bench, which comprises Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq, had reserved its decision. 

Safdar is the son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and faces a corruption reference in the accountability court alongside Nawaz and his wife Maryam.

NAB has contended before the IHC that the accountability court did not have the authority to release Safdar on bail and seeks Safdar's transfer to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. 

IHC reserves decision on NAB's plea against Capt (retd) Safdar's bail

NAB contends that that accountability court did not have the authority to release Safdar on bail and seeks to arrest him

On November 3, NAB challenged the accountability court's order granting bail to Safdar in the Avenfield properties case.

Safdar was taken into custody by NAB officials after he and his wife arrived in Islamabad from London to attend the corruption hearing against them on October 9, 2017. 

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against him after he had been a no-show in the previous three hearings of the case, filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

On October 9, the court approved Maryam and Safdar's bail and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

