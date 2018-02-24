Factory owners illegally dumping industrial waste in Karachi face legal action following their refusal to cooperate with Sindh Environmental Protection Agency officials. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Owners of over 70 factories, releasing toxic industrial waste in Karachi's drains, were presented in front of the Sindh Water Commission on Saturday.

The commission expressed its displeasure at the refusal of factory owners to allow Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) officials from inspecting their premises.

Head of Sindh Water Commission Justice (retired) Amir Hani Muslim issued an order to inspect all of the reported factories with a police party and directed relevant authorities to file cases against six factory owners.

Owners of the reported factories submitted an unconditional apology, during the hearing, and assured the court of complete cooperation with the authorities in the future.