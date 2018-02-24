Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Ali Imran Syed

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

File photo

KARACHI: The son of a local partner of a Chinese shipping company has gone missing from the city’s Saddar area under mysterious circumstances.

Police said they were notified of the man’s disappearance two days ago, and confirmed that the missing person is the son of a local partner of a Chinese state-owned shipping giant.

A Chinese national who was shot dead in Karachi earlier this month also belonged to the same shipping corporation, police said.

Read: Chinese national shot dead in Karachi's Defence area

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the man’s disappearance and have not yet registered a case against the incident.

The Chinese shipping company in question is set to start its operations at Gwadar Port from March 7.

The company, under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will run weekly shipping services from Gwadar Port to Dubai’s Port Jebel Ali – a major commercial port in the region.

According to shipping sources, the Chinese company, some months ago, had hinted at transferring some of its business from a port in the Persian Gulf to Gwadar Port.

