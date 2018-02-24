Can't connect right now! retry
FO summons Indian diplomat as ceasefire violations continue

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

The Foreign Office. -File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest continued Indian firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

A civilian was martyred and three others injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire at a village in Nakyal sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier today. 

Director General South Asia handed the Indian diplomat a letter of protest and condemned the targetting of residential areas by Indian forces. 

The letter added that Indian forces have martyred 16 civilians in 2018 in continuous ceasefire violations.  

According to the ISPR, a civilian identified as Mohammad Farooq was martyred in the firing. The injured were transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Nakyal.

Pakistan Army, in retaliatory fire, targetted Indian posts, the ISPR statement added.





