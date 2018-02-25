FIR filed in Lahore over child sexual abuse, a year after alleged incident

LAHORE: The first information report (FIR) of a case of child molestation was Saturday night in Nawab Town police station, a year after the alleged incident occurred, Geo News reported citing authorities.



In his statement in the FIR, the assault survivor said he was abused by his madrasa teacher but chose to remain silent over the fear of negative repercussions.



The boy also noted that the accused lured in and assaulted multiple of his schoolmates.

According to the police, the FIR was registered following an inquiry report, which was furnished after a request submitted by three boys of the same madrasa.

Unidentified reports on social media, however, claim the accused has abused over a 100 boys, with a protest being held in the area due to the delay in filing the FIR.