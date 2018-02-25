Man present at Naqeebullah’s sit-in found dead in DI Khan

Aftab Mehsud (left).

DI KHAN: The bullet-ridden body has been found of a young man who, sources said, was present at the sit-in called in Islamabad to protest the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

According to the police, deceased has been identified as Aftab Mehsud, whose body was found from an under construction house in Naqshband Town, DI Khan. The body bore bullet marks, police added.

Aftab’s father registered the case against unidentified persons, while the deceased’s body was handed to the bereaved family after post-mortem.

The deceased was laid to rest later in a graveyard situated on Tank Road, while police arrested four suspects.

A sit-in was called in the federal capital earlier in February to protest the killing of Naqeebullah at the hands of Karachi police in what was called a fake encounter.

Participants of the sit-in demanded the arrest of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who is wanted for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Anwar, who was then the SSP of Malir.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.