‘Lost my mom again’: Sajal Ali on Sridevi’s demise

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali who played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in last year’s Mom took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the passing of the Bollywood icon.



Sajal shared a picture with Sridevi with the caption ‘Lost my mom again.’

Sridevi received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a mother who is dealing with the rap of her daughter is last Mom.

One of the most notable actresses of Bollywood, Sridevi passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Dubai. She was 55.

She was a known face in South Indian films before her entry into Bollywood. She made her debut as a child artist in in Tamil film Thunaivan in 1969. She also worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, in 2013.

Her screen prowess coupled with her beautiful eyes and powerful screen presence soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with film Solwan Sawan and shot to fame after appearing in Himmatwala.

She also starred in other major hits such as Kadam, Tohfa, Maqsad, Masterji, Nazrana, Mr. India, Waqt Ki Awaz, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, Laadla, and Judaai.