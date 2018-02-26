Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Web Desk

‘Lost my mom again’: Sajal Ali on Sridevi’s demise

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 26, 2018

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali who played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in last year’s Mom took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the passing of the Bollywood icon.

Sajal shared a picture with Sridevi with the caption ‘Lost my mom again.’

Lost my mom again...

A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on


Sridevi received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a mother who is dealing with the rap of her daughter is last Mom.

One of the most notable actresses of Bollywood, Sridevi passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Dubai. She was 55.

She was a known face in South Indian films before her entry into Bollywood. She made her debut as a child artist in in Tamil film Thunaivan in 1969. She also worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, in 2013.

Her screen prowess coupled with her beautiful eyes and powerful screen presence soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with film Solwan Sawan and shot to fame after appearing in Himmatwala.

She also starred in other major hits such as Kadam, Tohfa, Maqsad, Masterji, Nazrana, Mr. India, Waqt Ki Awaz, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, Laadla, and Judaai.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Black Panther continues box office dominance

Black Panther continues box office dominance

Updated 5 hours ago
Sridevi's death caused by accidental drowning

Sridevi's death caused by accidental drowning

 Updated 53 minutes ago
In pictures: 10 of Sridevi's most unforgettable performances

In pictures: 10 of Sridevi's most unforgettable performances

 Updated yesterday
World mourns Sridevi — an icon who left too soon!

World mourns Sridevi — an icon who left too soon!

 Updated 2 days ago
Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away at 55

Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away at 55

 Updated yesterday
Twitter reacts to Lahore Literary Festival’s sixth edition

Twitter reacts to Lahore Literary Festival’s sixth edition

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran searches for new lines in movie 'Songwriter'

Ed Sheeran searches for new lines in movie 'Songwriter'

 Updated 2 days ago
US playwright David Mamet turns his sights on Harvey Weinstein

US playwright David Mamet turns his sights on Harvey Weinstein

 Updated 2 days ago
Swiss chocolatier sues Weinstein Company

Swiss chocolatier sues Weinstein Company

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM