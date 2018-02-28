Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
OMOmaima Malik

Sindh Assembly speaker displeased over lack of attendance

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday voiced his concern over the lack of attendance during the session.

Pictures of the assembly showed that the majority of parliamentarians were not present. The speaker expressed displeasure starting that even when parliamentarians come to the assembly they spent the majority of their time drinking tea and socializing.

“This is no way. The assembly is called for a week or ten days in a month,” Durrani said as he addressed the nearly empty Sindh Assembly.

The speaker stressed that lawmakers should leave their other businesses and if this is not possible they should give up their seat. “They should give their seat to a relative or a worker who can come here and represent the constituency.”

Durrani added that there are certain MPAs who have been elected but only come to sign the register and then leave. “We have not seen their faces in the last five years.”  

Those MPAs present during the session advised that a system should be made which keeps track of lawmakers attending sessions. 

