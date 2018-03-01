Wasim Akram 2.0? Little boy with identical bowling action goes viral

From a country feared for its fast bowlers, a young boy has emerged with a bowling action uncannily similar to swing legend Wasim Akram

From a country known and feared for its fast bowlers who just keep on coming, a young boy has emerged with a bowling action uncannily similar to Pakistani swing legend Wasim Akram.

The former fast bowler recently shared a video from a Twitter user of an unknown kid bowling with an identical action and swinging the cricket ball in the backyard.

“Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth,” Akram tweeted.



The video quickly went viral on social media, as people marvelled at the boy’s ability to swing the ball so accurately and hit the stumps at such a prodigious age.

It even prompted Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram to comment, “Another Wasim Akram maybe?”

Akram is currently the director of cricket operations for the Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League.