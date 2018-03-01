Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Wasim Akram 2.0? Little boy with identical bowling action goes viral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

From a country feared for its fast bowlers, a young boy has emerged with a bowling action uncannily similar to swing legend Wasim Akram

From a country known and feared for its fast bowlers who just keep on coming, a young boy has emerged with a bowling action uncannily similar to Pakistani swing legend Wasim Akram.

The former fast bowler recently shared a video from a Twitter user of an unknown kid bowling with an identical action and swinging the cricket ball in the backyard.

“Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth,” Akram tweeted.

The video quickly went viral on social media, as people marvelled at the boy’s ability to swing the ball so accurately and hit the stumps at such a prodigious age.

It even prompted Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram to comment, “Another Wasim Akram maybe?”

Akram is currently the director of cricket operations for the Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

‘Two, three poor deliveries’ cost us the game: Sarfraz

 Updated 9 hours ago
KP appreciates ‘international standard’ bowling in PSL

KP appreciates ‘international standard’ bowling in PSL

 Updated 9 hours ago
‘Sarfraz must stay as captain’: Chief Selector Inzimam ul Haq

‘Sarfraz must stay as captain’: Chief Selector Inzimam ul Haq

Updated 10 hours ago
Knew I would finish the match with three hits, says Sammy

Knew I would finish the match with three hits, says Sammy

 Updated 10 hours ago
Brazil’s Neymar sidelined for up to three months with foot surgery

Brazil’s Neymar sidelined for up to three months with foot surgery

 Updated 11 hours ago
Afridi celebrates birthday with Karachi Kings in Sharjah

Afridi celebrates birthday with Karachi Kings in Sharjah

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Afridi strikes down prospects of rejoining national squad

Afridi strikes down prospects of rejoining national squad

 Updated 15 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars bring Kyle Abbott as Mustafiz's replacement

Lahore Qalandars bring Kyle Abbott as Mustafiz's replacement

 Updated 16 hours ago
Fielding during PSL has put Big Bash to shame, says Arthur

Fielding during PSL has put Big Bash to shame, says Arthur

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM