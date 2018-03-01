Fielding during PSL has put Big Bash to shame, says Arthur

SHARJAH: Whether it’s Shahid Afridi’s acrobatic catch at the boundary or Joe Denly bringing back memories of Jonty Rhodes, this edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen some fantastic fielding from teams.



Pakistan and Karachi Kings coach, Mickey Arthur has also taken notice and is all praise for the effort being put forward by the players in the field. “The fielding standard around the PSL has been outstanding. They have put the Big Bash to shame,” Arthur told Geo.tv, adding “it shows the culture we are trying to create at the national level is permeating down.”

Arthur termed the level of competition in the league as being extremely high. “The quality is outstanding. It's a fantastic a competition to be part of and it’s going from strength to strength.”

The coach also spoke of the importance the tournament holds for Pakistani youngsters and how it prepares them for the next level. “The best thing it [PSL] does is it exposes young Pakistan boys to international talent and the intensity of playing international cricket.”

He emphasised that young Pakistani cricketers need to be learning from the best players from around the world.

Commenting on Shahid Afridi’s contribution to the Karachi Kings, Arthur said: “He [Afridi] has brought a level of competition to the squad that has been fantastic. He still has the desire and still wants to win games.”

The coach, however, did clearly state that when it came to reconsidering retirement Afridi had made his decision. “He is done.”