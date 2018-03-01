Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian diplomat again summoned as ceasefire violations continue

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest continued Indian firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

An elder civilian was martyred and a woman was injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in Jandrot and Chirikot sector.

Director General South Asia handed the Indian diplomat a letter of protest and condemned the targetting of residential areas by Indian forces.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations," said the FO. 

The letter added that Indian forces have martyred 19 civilians and injured 69 others during 2018 in continuous ceasefire violations.  

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

The Indian side was also asked to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

 Updated an hour ago
Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

 Updated 2 hours ago
Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Updated an hour ago
Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Updated 4 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM