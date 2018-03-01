Indian diplomat again summoned as ceasefire violations continue

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest continued Indian firing on the civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).



An elder civilian was martyred and a woman was injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in Jandrot and Chirikot sector.

Director General South Asia handed the Indian diplomat a letter of protest and condemned the targetting of residential areas by Indian forces.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations," said the FO.

The letter added that Indian forces have martyred 19 civilians and injured 69 others during 2018 in continuous ceasefire violations.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

The Indian side was also asked to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement.